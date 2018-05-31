North Norfolk church bells ring out after four-year silence
The bells at a north Norfolk church are ringing out for the first time in four years, marking the final phase in a £230,000, Heritage Lottery-funded restoration project.
History-steeped All Saints Church, at Wighton, near Wells-next-the-Sea, was re-opened in April by the Bishop of Norwich after being closed for six months for vital repairs.
The Grade 1 listed, 15th century church lost its tower after a storm in 1965, but, thanks to the generosity of a Cananadian whose ancestors are buried in the churchyard, this was rebuilt in 1976.
However, the tower had been damaged in recent years by birds roosting inside the belfry and it has undergone a deep clean, as well as being made pigeon proof.
A band of Wells bellringers rang the newly-refurbished bells for the first time at a Harvest Festival service.
Team member Chris Richmond said: “We had quite a few visitors to the belfry tell us how lovely it was to hear the bells again, and comments on the Wighton village Facebook page have been really positive.”