Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

North Norfolk church bells ring out after four-year silence

PUBLISHED: 11:30 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:38 29 August 2018

Historic All Saints Church, Wighton, which has undergone a £230,000 restoration project. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Historic All Saints Church, Wighton, which has undergone a £230,000 restoration project. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2013

The bells at a north Norfolk church are ringing out for the first time in four years, marking the final phase in a £230,000, Heritage Lottery-funded restoration project.

Historic All Saints Church, Wighton, which has undergone a £230,000 restoration project. Picture: Matthew Usher.Historic All Saints Church, Wighton, which has undergone a £230,000 restoration project. Picture: Matthew Usher.

History-steeped All Saints Church, at Wighton, near Wells-next-the-Sea, was re-opened in April by the Bishop of Norwich after being closed for six months for vital repairs.

The Grade 1 listed, 15th century church lost its tower after a storm in 1965, but, thanks to the generosity of a Cananadian whose ancestors are buried in the churchyard, this was rebuilt in 1976.

All Saints Church, Wighton, which has undergone a £230,000 restoration project. Picture: Matthew Usher.All Saints Church, Wighton, which has undergone a £230,000 restoration project. Picture: Matthew Usher.

However, the tower had been damaged in recent years by birds roosting inside the belfry and it has undergone a deep clean, as well as being made pigeon proof.

A band of Wells bellringers rang the newly-refurbished bells for the first time at a Harvest Festival service.

Team member Chris Richmond said: “We had quite a few visitors to the belfry tell us how lovely it was to hear the bells again, and comments on the Wighton village Facebook page have been really positive.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk farmer who killed burglar to be played by Steve Pemberton in Channel 4 drama

Tony Martin and Bleak House in Emneth, 10 years on after he shot and killed a burglar in his home. PHOTO; Matthew Usher .

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s slick 3-1 League Cup win at Cardiff City

Dennis Srbeny made his mark at the Cardiff City Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Men sentenced for sophisticated fraud targeting Roys stores

Roys of Wroxham. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Trains between Norwich and coastal towns cancelled

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Greater Anglia

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Baby ‘in stable condition’ taken by air ambulance to hospital

The air ambulance on Sheringham beach. Photograph: Jen Thorsen

Legal threats force cat sanctuary to move its annual open day

A resident of the North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust, whose Sheringwood home is under threat of closure. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s slick 3-1 League Cup win at Cardiff City

Dennis Srbeny made his mark at the Cardiff City Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Crackdown on directors is step in right direction, says insolvency group

R3 Eastern chairman Mark Upton, partner at Ensors Chartered Accountants. Picture: Roger Barcham, BMS Imaging

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast