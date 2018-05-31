Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bells of St Peter Mancroft church ring out across Norwich once again

PUBLISHED: 20:18 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 20:18 25 August 2018

During the day people also had the chance to try their hand at bell ringing at the church’s new Mancroft Ringing Discovery Centre (MRDC). Photo: Luke Powell

During the day people also had the chance to try their hand at bell ringing at the church’s new Mancroft Ringing Discovery Centre (MRDC). Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

The bells of Norwich’s St Peter Mancroft church have been ringing out across the city once again after months of silence.

The bells of Norwich’s St Peter Mancroft church have been ringing out across the city once again after months of silence. Photo: Luke PowellThe bells of Norwich’s St Peter Mancroft church have been ringing out across the city once again after months of silence. Photo: Luke Powell

Hundreds of people visited the church on Saturday following the restoration of its ancient ringing room, which was removed around 120 years ago.

During the day people also had the chance to try their hand at bell ringing at the church’s new Mancroft Ringing Discovery Centre (MRDC).

The centre features eight practice bells, which are connected to a computer, and cannot be heard outside of the church building.

The MRDC and the ringing room restoration are part of the Mancroft Appeal 300 project, which was launched in 2015 to leave a legacy for a future generation of bell ringers.

August 26 marks the 300th anniversary of the first ever full peal of Grandsire Triples, which was rung at the church on August 2016 1718.

The board which records the achievement has been cleaned and restored as part of the project and is on display in the tower.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Death unexplained as man’s body found in Norfolk river

Police tape close to where the man's body was recovered in Thetford. Pic: Simon Parkin.

13-year-old hit by vehicle on busy road suffers life-changing injuries

The teenager was seriously injured in Millennium Way by the Aldi store Picture: Anthony Carroll

Driver arrested after police pursuit ends in crash which closed Norwich road

Police at the scene of a crash in Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-0 Championship defeat against Leeds United

Onel Hernandez tries to lead the charge against Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: How is landlord getting away with these conditions at £900-a-month city flats?

Abigail Nicholson and Daniel Moxon, in the corridor by the front door of their flat in St Faith's Lane which has had water pouring down walls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Major search operation under way for two missing fishermen off Norfolk coast

Lifeboats from Goleston and Caister were dispatched around 8pm after a cruise ship found three men in a life raft in the North Sea. PHOTO: RNLI

Updated: Death unexplained as man’s body found in Norfolk river

Police tape close to where the man's body was recovered in Thetford. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Controversial plans for waste plant on banks of River Wensum given go-ahead at appeal

Atlas Works in Lenwade. Photo: Google Maps

‘The flames were massive’: Person hurt as fire tears through car workshop

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Brandon PHOTO: Simon Parkin

Video: Daniel Farke insists Norwich City must take their punishment after 3-0 Leeds United loss

Mateusz Klich fired Leeds in front at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast