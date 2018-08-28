Search

Bell ringing commemorations in Great Ryburgh mark centenary of end of First World War

PUBLISHED: 14:58 05 November 2018

Great Ryburgh - St Andrew's Church. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A special project in the parish of Ryburgh is marking the centenary of the end of the First World War with a series of bell ringing commemorations.

The Ryburgh Remembers project has, over the last four years, commemorated the lives of those servicemen from and connected to the parish with each commemoration featuring a special half-muffled peal of the St Andrew’s Church bells.

The last of the half-muffled peals to ring out before Remembrance Day took place on November 1 and remembered Private Cecil Kail, who before enlisting in the Army Service Corps was chauffeur at the Sennowe Estate.

Ryburgh Remembers researcher Peter Trent said: “Between 1914 and 1918 national regulations severely restricted bellringing.

“This, together with the departure of so many men to the front, meant that church bells were rarely heard. It was through hearing the bells, rung by anyone left who could handle a rope, that most people learned of the end of the conflict.”

Private Kail’s grandson Bob Jackman and great nephew Simon Kail will be visiting Ryburgh on Remembrance Sunday when a three hour ‘Think and Thank’ open peal will be rung to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War starting at 11:45am.

At 7:05 p.m the bells will ring out for peace, joining with towers across the nation.

