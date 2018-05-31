Norfolk store first in country to stock Oktoberfest beers

Matthew Keeley-Smith with the first Oktoberfest beers to arrive at Beers of Europe Picture: Beers of Europe Beers of Europe

Beer that is specially brewed for the world’s biggest beer festival can now be found in Norfolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Every year, 6m people flock to the fields outside Munich to enjoy Oktoberfest, which was first held in 1810 to celebrate the marriage of Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese.

Munich’s most popular breweries produce a special Oktoberfest beer for the event which is scarcely available in the UK.

Whilst the festival doesn’t start until the September 22, the beers have already arrived to Beers of Europe, in Setchey, King’s Lynn, making it the first store in the country to stock the sought-after Munich beers.

Procurement manager Matthew Keeley-Smith said: “Going to the festival is a great experience, but not everyone can make the journey to Bavaria, but Beers of Europe gives you the next best thing, you can get the chance to buy and taste the beer and we are the first to stock it in the UK.”