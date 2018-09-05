Dramatic picture shows shell of car burnt out by fire

The burnt out car in Beck Row, near Mildenhall. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE Archant

This was all that was left of a burnt out car outside a Suffolk golf course after it was totally destroyed by flames.

Firefighters and police were called at 6.45pm on Tuesday, September 4 to reports of the vehicle on fire outside West Suffolk Golf Centre in Hurdle Drove, Beck Row, near Mildenhall.

Crews put out the flames but the incident meant there was fluid left over the road and it was not possible to recover the car until 8.35pm.

This dramatic image Tweeted by Mildenhall Police shows little left of the car, which is barely recognisable and with the front of the vehicle completely melted away.

Officers from Mildenhall Police Tweeted after the incident: “Thankfully no casualties.”