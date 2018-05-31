Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Station revamp project receives national recognition

PUBLISHED: 10:23 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:23 22 August 2018

Greater Anglia contractors installing the new shelter at Beccles Railway Station. Picture: East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership.

Greater Anglia contractors installing the new shelter at Beccles Railway Station. Picture: East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership.

Archant

A renovation project which transformed Beccles train station into a more attractive gateway to the town has been nominated for a national award.

The new platform shelter at Beccles Railway Station. Picture: East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership.The new platform shelter at Beccles Railway Station. Picture: East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership.

The joint project between the East Suffolk Line Community Rail Partnership (CRP) and Greater Anglia has made the finals of the Community Rail Awards.

As part of the scheme a platform was resurfaced and a new shelter installed, better drainage systems were put in place and landscaping work was carried out - including beautiful new floral displays courtesy of the voluntary station adopters.

A replica enamel station sign, funded and delivered by the CRP and Greater Anglia, to mark the lines 159th anniversary rounded off the work with plans in place install new seating and reinstate the station rose garden.

Improvements at the station have complemented the work of the Beccles & District Regeneration Charity which has restored and repurposed former station buildings for community use to include business start-up units and a popular cafe.

The unveiling of the new platform shelter at Beccles Railway Station. Picture: East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership.The unveiling of the new platform shelter at Beccles Railway Station. Picture: East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership.

And due to these efforts the project has been shortlisted for the Most Enhanced Station Buildings and Surrounds Award.

Greater Anglia’s Paul Haynes said: “It’s great to see our community rail lines thriving, connecting people and bringing so many benefits.

“From the start of our franchise we made a real commitment to our community rail lines with an investment of £3.5 million.

“We work closely with them to encourage more people to use the train and to support local communities and the local economy.”

Mr Haynes added: “It’s great to see this partnership approach and the efforts of many people in Greater Anglia, the Community Rail Partnerships and local councils, plus some outstanding volunteers, receiving national recognition.”

The CRP and Greater Anglia are also shortlisted for the Influencing Positive Change Award, recognising their successful partnership which has achieved improvements at other stations.

At Lowestoft Station there has been a significant reduction in antisocial behaviour and the refurbishment of concourse doorways helping to better connect the station to with the town centre.

The station has also seen the installation of tourism and community information boards, new lighting, the creation of a public exhibition space and additional parking spaces.

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Updated: Man dies in bungalow blaze battled by more than 30 firefighters

A man has died at a house fire in Feltwell. Picture: Ian Burt

Major blow for new 10,000 home Mid-Norfolk Garden Town plans as councillors recommended to reject proposals

A map of the proposed new town's location in mid Norfolk, between the villages of North Elmham, Billingford and Bintree. Photo: Lanpro

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Police concerned for welfare of missing woman

Police are concerned for the welfare of Emma Nicholls, who is missing from Beck Row Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Major blow for new 10,000 home Mid-Norfolk Garden Town plans as councillors recommended to reject proposals

A map of the proposed new town's location in mid Norfolk, between the villages of North Elmham, Billingford and Bintree. Photo: Lanpro

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Organisers behind new music festival in north Norfolk quick to quash noise concerns

Views over East Raynham. Residents have voiced concerns over the performance times of a new musical festival being help there. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY.

Illegal rave caused £1,000 worth of damage to Thetford Forest

A rave is believed to have caused £1,000 worth of damage. Picture: Thetford Forest Facebook

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast