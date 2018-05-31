Station revamp project receives national recognition

Greater Anglia contractors installing the new shelter at Beccles Railway Station. Picture: East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership. Archant

A renovation project which transformed Beccles train station into a more attractive gateway to the town has been nominated for a national award.

The new platform shelter at Beccles Railway Station. Picture: East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership. The new platform shelter at Beccles Railway Station. Picture: East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership.

The joint project between the East Suffolk Line Community Rail Partnership (CRP) and Greater Anglia has made the finals of the Community Rail Awards.

As part of the scheme a platform was resurfaced and a new shelter installed, better drainage systems were put in place and landscaping work was carried out - including beautiful new floral displays courtesy of the voluntary station adopters.

A replica enamel station sign, funded and delivered by the CRP and Greater Anglia, to mark the lines 159th anniversary rounded off the work with plans in place install new seating and reinstate the station rose garden.

Improvements at the station have complemented the work of the Beccles & District Regeneration Charity which has restored and repurposed former station buildings for community use to include business start-up units and a popular cafe.

The unveiling of the new platform shelter at Beccles Railway Station. Picture: East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership. The unveiling of the new platform shelter at Beccles Railway Station. Picture: East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership.

And due to these efforts the project has been shortlisted for the Most Enhanced Station Buildings and Surrounds Award.

Greater Anglia’s Paul Haynes said: “It’s great to see our community rail lines thriving, connecting people and bringing so many benefits.

“From the start of our franchise we made a real commitment to our community rail lines with an investment of £3.5 million.

“We work closely with them to encourage more people to use the train and to support local communities and the local economy.”

Mr Haynes added: “It’s great to see this partnership approach and the efforts of many people in Greater Anglia, the Community Rail Partnerships and local councils, plus some outstanding volunteers, receiving national recognition.”

The CRP and Greater Anglia are also shortlisted for the Influencing Positive Change Award, recognising their successful partnership which has achieved improvements at other stations.

At Lowestoft Station there has been a significant reduction in antisocial behaviour and the refurbishment of concourse doorways helping to better connect the station to with the town centre.

The station has also seen the installation of tourism and community information boards, new lighting, the creation of a public exhibition space and additional parking spaces.