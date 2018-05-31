Footballers launch fundraising campaign after club break-in

A group of footballers and managers have joined forces to raise money for their club after £2,000 worth of equipment was stolen.

Last month Beccles Town Football Club suffered an overnight break-in where thieves shattered a padlock, smashed a floodlight and ransacked a container.

During the burglary a red and yellow hydraulic breaker worth £2,000 was stolen – with the cost of damages estimated at around £1,000.

The burglary, which is believed to have been a targeted attack, dealt the grassroots club a harsh blow as the equipment stolen had been loaned by a local tradesman working to improve the club.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up by 24-year-old winger Luke Bailey to raise £3,000 to replace the equipment and carry out repairs.

Mr Bailey said: “It wasn’t my idea alone, I just set up the page – it’s a show of support from all the players and managers at all levels.

“It’s important to get together as players, coaches and families to support the club.”

The winger explained the fundraising also serves as a show of support for the club’s groundsmen Shaun Soloman and Chris Brown, who work tirelessly to improve facilities.

Mr Bailey added: “Those guys have done so much for the club and work voluntarily.

“To do all that and then have this happen – we wanted to right the wrongs.

“That equipment was lent to us by a local business supporting the club and has to be returned.

“We don’t get big sponsorship, we have to pay our own way and you can’t always account for things like this happening.”

There has already been an outpouring of support for the club in its moment of need.

And from money donated through the GoFundMe page, combined with a generous donation of £1,000 to the club’s chairman, almost half of the £3,000 has already been raised.

Mr Bailey said: “It’s a great show of support, not just for the club but for Shaun and Chris.

“I didn’t think we would get anywhere near that amount but people have been incredible.

“There has been a good togetherness and community feel, which is what you have got to have when something like this happens.”

To support the fundraising visit: www.gofundme.com/btfc-replace-stolen-goods