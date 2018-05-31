Would you like to become a Beccles town councillor?

Beccles Town Hall Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Do you love the town of Beccles and have a passion for your community?

Beccles Town Council have announced it is now looking for a new town councillor.

To be eligible for the role you must live either in or within three miles of Beccles, be a person occupying premises or land in Beccles, or be a person who is employed in Beccles.

The successful candidate will hold the position until May next year when the next council elections take place.

A town council spokesman said: “If you feel you would be a suitable candidate for this position then please inform the town clerk by writing a brief pen profile of yourself.

“Letters of application must be received by noon on Tuesday, August 28.”

For more information on the role call 01502 712 109 or email claire.boyne@beccles.info

Applications should be sent to Claire Boyne, Beccles Town Council, Town Hall, The Walk, Beccles, NR34 9AJ