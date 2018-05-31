Video

Delight as funding confirmed for new £150,000 skatepark

Ewan Fletcher, 3, is thrilled with the prospect of a new skate park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Dreams of building a £150,000 skatepark in Beccles will become a reality after final funding was secured for the project.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Beccles Skatepark Community and Beccles Town Council have been working tirelessly since 2015 to replace the ageing wooden skatepark in Common Lane South.

And now thanks to a £54,957 grant from WREN’s FCC Community Action Fund, work is due to start in September.

Nik Rose, skatepark community chairman, said: “What started as a conversation amongst a small group of us two-and-a-half years ago has turned into an amazing project which we are over the moon that WREN is supporting.

“It’s been an amazing group effort and we are looking forward to working with WREN to create something special for the town.”

Councillors celebrate the news that they have reached the £150,000 needed to build a new skatepark in the town. L-R Cllr Norman Brooks, Cllr Graham Catchpole, Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw, Cllr Richard Stubbings, Cllr Caroline Topping Picture: SARAH LUCY Councillors celebrate the news that they have reached the £150,000 needed to build a new skatepark in the town. L-R Cllr Norman Brooks, Cllr Graham Catchpole, Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw, Cllr Richard Stubbings, Cllr Caroline Topping Picture: SARAH LUCY

It is the skatepark’s users who have been the driving force behind the campaign – with the town council acting to facilitate plans and hold the money in the Beccles Fenland Charity Trust.

Mr Rose added: “People complain about things they want in the town but this goes to show if you have got a good idea, come up with a plan and have a good team it can be achieved – things can happen.

“The council allowed us to do what we want. The skatepark has been designed by consulting with the skaters - it gives them everything they want. Everyone involved should be proud of what they have achieved.”

Deputy mayor Richard Stubbings highlighted the professionalism of the young skateboarders when presenting the plans and belives their input was crucial.

Ewan Fletcher, 3, is thrilled with the prospect of a new skate park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ewan Fletcher, 3, is thrilled with the prospect of a new skate park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He added: “Having the skatepark users involved means you can avoid mistakes.”

For Beccles mayor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw the project shows young people of the town they are valued.

She said: “This shows we really value the young people of this town and we listen when they say it’s not good enough.

“It’s not being imposed by the council it’s being led by the youngsters and it has been a fantastic partnership.”

The Beccles Skatepark Community and Beccles Town Council have raised £150,000, Photo: Beccles Skatepark Community. The Beccles Skatepark Community and Beccles Town Council have raised £150,000, Photo: Beccles Skatepark Community.

The mayor also praised the designs of the new skatepark as more fitting for the common area.

She said: “The current park is quite ugly in a beautiful area but the lines of the new design are more sympathetic to the area.”