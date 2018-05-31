Search

Town to host second antiques market of the year

PUBLISHED: 10:53 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:09 01 August 2018

The antiques market will be returning to Beccles for the second time this year. Picture: Archant.

The Beccles Antiques Street Market will be returning to the town again next weekend.

The event, which is now in its ninth year, plays host to a hundred general and specialist dealers selling a wide range of good quality antiques and collectables including furniture, silver, china, linen, jewellery, books, clocks, retro and vintage design/clothing and decorative items.

Started in 2009, the market has gone from strength to strength and is now held twice a year.

The market on Sunday, August 12, will be the second of the year, running from 8am to 4pm.

It was started by Kate Lee from Blyburgate Antiques and Christine Pinsent from Saxons, who said: “Holding two street markets on this scale twice a year is a logistical challenge but well worth it for both the sellers and buyers who return year after year.”

Many of the local shops, restaurants and bars will be open on the day and street food is incorporated into the market. Entry is free.

For more information call Kate on 01503 711174 or visit the Beccles Antiques Street Market Facebook page.

