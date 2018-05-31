Search

Harvest Moon music festival set to attract record crowds

PUBLISHED: 12:38 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:33 02 August 2018

Last year's Harvest Moon Festival in Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

An annual live music extravaganza celebrating an array of musical talent is set to make its return.

For the 11th consecutive year, Harvest Moon Festival - held at Beccles Quay - will showcase the very best bands and artists from the area on Saturday, August 11.

The addition of second stage marks a significant step forward for the festival, giving less experienced musicians an opportunity to perform and reducing the turn-around time between acts.

Organisers Beccles Community Arts (BCA) are confident that this year’s edition of the free festival will continue to raise the bar on the successful events held in years gone by.

“We’ve been planning for this year’s event since December and putting in a lot of hard work,” said Lisa Hampson, one of the BCA committee members. “These brilliant bands get booked up fast so we have to get them on board as early as possible.

“Having the second stage is great because the turn-around between each band always takes time. We’d like to say a massive thanks to Crisp Contractors, who supplied the stage, and sponsors Musker McIntyre Estate Agents, who have made having a second stage possible.

“Hopefully the weather holds up on the day and it should be a brilliant festival.”

The 11 acts playing at the festival perform free of charge, giving up their time to entertain the people of Beccles at what has become a staple fixture in the town’s calendar. The first act will be on stage at noon and the full line-up can be found on the Harvest Moon Facebook page.

With a record attendance in 2017, even larger crowds are expected this year and they will have an extensive selection of food and drink, craft stalls and a raffle with superb prizes to enjoy.

BCA would like to thank main stage sponsor Glenn Waters of INK House Studios, Lowestoft, and M Gaze of Thurlton for supplying the main stage over the past 11 years.

Entry to the festival is free and there is a £2 charge for parking in the overspill car park, open from 11.30am.

Please note that, for licencing reason, only alcohol purchased on site can be consumed at the festival. Soft drinks can be taken on site, but glasses and glass bottles are not permitted.

