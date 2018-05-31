Harvest Moon Festival exhibits abundance of musical talent

Beccles Harvest Moon Music Festival 2018. Picture: Adam Barnes/Platform Ticket Ltd Adam Barnes of Platform Ticket Ltd

Scores of music fans were left delighted as a mainstay event in the Beccles’ calendar made its return.

Harvest Moon Festival, held annually at Beccles Quay, once again gave the very best bands and musicians a chance to showcase their talents and shine on stage in front of about 2,000 people.

Now in its 11th consecutive year, this was the first time the event has boasted a second stage and therefore provided a welcome opportunity for new performers to gain valuable experience.

Jula Janney, one of those who helps to organise proceedings as part of Beccles Community Arts (BCA), was thrilled with the festival’s success and it’s ability to continually attract a huge audience.

“Everything went brilliantly well,” said Mrs Janney. “People were coming in from 11.30am, when the car park opened, and they were still pouring in at 3.30pm.

“The bands were amazing and the music was incredible - even thought the acts don’t get paid, they just love it. Despite a last-minute cancellation, we managed to get someone to step in and they played a great set.

“Even the weather was prefect - all we ever want is lovely weather and thankfully that went in our favour this year.”

Since the first edition in 2008, Harvest Moon has continued to go from strength to strength, attracting an abundance of well-established artists who are more than happy to perform without being paid.

As musicians get wind of the festival and the exposure it has the potential to provide, so too have music-lovers from further afield.

“The festival is definitely growing,” added Mrs Janney. “During our humble beginnings it was just a music thing and we had one little bar, but it’s become so much more.

“We do tend to get very similar crowds from year to year, but this time we had lots of people from different places and it’s now something people are prepared to travel for.”