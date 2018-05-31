Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Harvest Moon Festival exhibits abundance of musical talent

PUBLISHED: 17:35 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:35 13 August 2018

Beccles Harvest Moon Music Festival 2018. Picture: Adam Barnes/Platform Ticket Ltd

Beccles Harvest Moon Music Festival 2018. Picture: Adam Barnes/Platform Ticket Ltd

Adam Barnes of Platform Ticket Ltd

Scores of music fans were left delighted as a mainstay event in the Beccles’ calendar made its return.

Beccles Harvest Moon Music Festival 2018. Picture: Adam Barnes/Platform Ticket LtdBeccles Harvest Moon Music Festival 2018. Picture: Adam Barnes/Platform Ticket Ltd

Harvest Moon Festival, held annually at Beccles Quay, once again gave the very best bands and musicians a chance to showcase their talents and shine on stage in front of about 2,000 people.

Now in its 11th consecutive year, this was the first time the event has boasted a second stage and therefore provided a welcome opportunity for new performers to gain valuable experience.

Jula Janney, one of those who helps to organise proceedings as part of Beccles Community Arts (BCA), was thrilled with the festival’s success and it’s ability to continually attract a huge audience.

“Everything went brilliantly well,” said Mrs Janney. “People were coming in from 11.30am, when the car park opened, and they were still pouring in at 3.30pm.

Beccles Harvest Moon Music Festival 2018. Picture: Adam Barnes/Platform Ticket LtdBeccles Harvest Moon Music Festival 2018. Picture: Adam Barnes/Platform Ticket Ltd

“The bands were amazing and the music was incredible - even thought the acts don’t get paid, they just love it. Despite a last-minute cancellation, we managed to get someone to step in and they played a great set.

“Even the weather was prefect - all we ever want is lovely weather and thankfully that went in our favour this year.”

Since the first edition in 2008, Harvest Moon has continued to go from strength to strength, attracting an abundance of well-established artists who are more than happy to perform without being paid.

As musicians get wind of the festival and the exposure it has the potential to provide, so too have music-lovers from further afield.

“The festival is definitely growing,” added Mrs Janney. “During our humble beginnings it was just a music thing and we had one little bar, but it’s become so much more.

“We do tend to get very similar crowds from year to year, but this time we had lots of people from different places and it’s now something people are prepared to travel for.”

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Firefighters called to a fire in Scottow

Three crews are on the scene of a fire in Scottow. Photo: Steve Adams

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast