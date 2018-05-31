Changes in way medical centre will carry out flu vaccinations due to ‘exceptional global demand’

Beccles Health Centre. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

A medical centre is changing the way it delivers its flu vaccinations due to an “exceptional global demand”.

Flu vaccinations will be available at Beccles Medical Centre, in St Mary’s Road, from Monday, September 17.

A spokesman said: “This year there is a different flu vaccine for those aged 65 plus. Due to exceptional global demand for the new vaccine and the delivery dates that we been allocated for this, we are having to plan our flu campaign differently this year.

“We are starting with those aged 75 plus and those ‘at risk’ under 65.

“If you are between the ages of 65 to 74 we will contact you when we receive further vaccines which we expect in November.”

They added: “For those patients aged 75 plus and under 65 in an ‘at risk’ group who are registered at Beccles Medical Centre we are offering a walk-in service every weekday between 8am and 6pm.”