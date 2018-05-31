Search

Everything you need to know about Beccles Carnival

PUBLISHED: 13:11 16 August 2018

Beccles will once again burst into life as its traditional carnival returns for a weekend of fun, music and parades.

Beccles Carnival will take place from Saturday, August 18 to Sunday August 19.

Annette Tackley, one of the event’s organisers, said: “Traditionally carnivals were set up to lift spirits and bring people together and it still does that.

“We have traced the carnival back to pre-1900. It has stayed traditional but is modern as well.”

The carnival provides a boost for the local economy with many people travelling to the beautiful market town to enjoy the festivities.

Mrs Tackley added: “It is part of the town’s heritage and tradition.

“All the local bed and breakfasts are fully booked and moorings are up.”

The festivities kick off with the family fun day at 1pm on Saturday down at Beccles Quay.

There will be competitions including; children’s fancy dress, Beccles baby competition, Beccles pram race, children’s races, and a fun dog show.

The quay will also be filled with more than 35 stalls selling a variety of goods.

From 6pm the idyllic quay will be transformed into a rock and roll spectacle as an evening of superb music unfolds complete with beer tent and fun zone.

A Kings of Leon tribute act will bring the sing along hits while Roma’s World ft Noah, a pair of teenage songwriters, also perform.

Scooted n Booted – a nine-piece ska band performing hits from Madness, The Special and other classic tracks – are sure to get people’s feet moving.

On Sunday it is time for the main event – the carnival parade – which this year features more than 45 entries.

It will begin in the Roys of Beccles car park at 1pm before travelling around the town and finishing up at the quay.

After the parade there will be arena displays from fire breathers, Waggytails Dog Agility Display Team, hoop and trapeze artists, Bellatonic, Caroline Yardy’s Zumba and much more.

Gates will open at noon on Sunday for guests to enjoy the array of stalls and the fun zone.

Entry is £1 per adult with children going free.

For more information on the event visit: www.becclescarnival.co.uk

