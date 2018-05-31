Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Buyers forage for hidden gems at Beccles Antiques Street Market

PUBLISHED: 09:00 15 August 2018

The latest Beccles Antiques Street Market attracted hundreds of interested buyers. Picture: Christine Pinsent

The latest Beccles Antiques Street Market attracted hundreds of interested buyers. Picture: Christine Pinsent

Archant

Hundreds flocked to Beccles for a popular market offering an extensive range of eye-catching antiques.

The latest Beccles Antiques Street Market attracted hundreds of interested buyers. Picture: Christine PinsentThe latest Beccles Antiques Street Market attracted hundreds of interested buyers. Picture: Christine Pinsent

Beccles Antiques Street Market returned to the town on Sunday, August 12, attracting a host of interested buyers looking to unearth a hidden gem or two.

Now in its ninth year, the event features a variety of general and specialist dealers selling collectables including silver, jewellery, furniture and vintage clothing.

The latest Beccles Antiques Street Market attracted hundreds of interested buyers. Picture: Christine PinsentThe latest Beccles Antiques Street Market attracted hundreds of interested buyers. Picture: Christine Pinsent

Christine Pinsent, who runs Saxons in Beccles and co-organises the bi-annual market alongside Kate Lee from Blyburgate Antiques, was delighted with the day’s proceedings.

“We’re very pleased with the turnout and it’s great that so many people came along,” she said. “We were blessed with the weather, thank goodness - if it’s bad there’s not much you can do about it!

The latest Beccles Antiques Street Market attracted hundreds of interested buyers. Picture: Christine PinsentThe latest Beccles Antiques Street Market attracted hundreds of interested buyers. Picture: Christine Pinsent

“This was our 18th market over the last nine years and there were a lot of new stalls this time around, so it was nice that people were able to see some different items.”

The latest Beccles Antiques Street Market attracted hundreds of interested buyers. Picture: Christine PinsentThe latest Beccles Antiques Street Market attracted hundreds of interested buyers. Picture: Christine Pinsent

The latest Beccles Antiques Street Market attracted hundreds of interested buyers. Picture: Christine PinsentThe latest Beccles Antiques Street Market attracted hundreds of interested buyers. Picture: Christine Pinsent

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Firefighters called to a fire in Scottow

Three crews are on the scene of a fire in Scottow. Photo: Steve Adams

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ligue One hotshot in Canaries sights?

Norwich City have been linked with Ligue 1 striker Julio Tavares Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast