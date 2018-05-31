Buyers forage for hidden gems at Beccles Antiques Street Market
PUBLISHED: 09:00 15 August 2018
Archant
Hundreds flocked to Beccles for a popular market offering an extensive range of eye-catching antiques.
Beccles Antiques Street Market returned to the town on Sunday, August 12, attracting a host of interested buyers looking to unearth a hidden gem or two.
Now in its ninth year, the event features a variety of general and specialist dealers selling collectables including silver, jewellery, furniture and vintage clothing.
Christine Pinsent, who runs Saxons in Beccles and co-organises the bi-annual market alongside Kate Lee from Blyburgate Antiques, was delighted with the day’s proceedings.
“We’re very pleased with the turnout and it’s great that so many people came along,” she said. “We were blessed with the weather, thank goodness - if it’s bad there’s not much you can do about it!
“This was our 18th market over the last nine years and there were a lot of new stalls this time around, so it was nice that people were able to see some different items.”