Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rare Beano sells at auction for twice the estimated price

PUBLISHED: 21:51 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 21:51 30 August 2018

Keys head of books Robert Henshilwood with the 1940 Beano Annual. Pictures: Andy Newman

Keys head of books Robert Henshilwood with the 1940 Beano Annual. Pictures: Andy Newman

Archant

A rare copy of the first Beano book, which pre-dates much-loved comic character Dennis the Menace, has sold at auction for almost double its pre-sale estimate.

A spread from the 1940 Beano Annual. Pictures: Andy NewmanA spread from the 1940 Beano Annual. Pictures: Andy Newman

The annual, published around the outbreak of the Second World War in 1939, had a pre-sale estimate of £1,200 to £1,500 and fetched £2,700 at Keys Fine Art Auctioneers in Aylsham yesterday,

It is the first of 79 Beano annuals published to date and features comic strips, stories and illustrations - but does not include mischief-maker Dennis the Menace, who made his first appearance in 1951.

His pet dog Gnasher was introduced in 1968.

The weekly Beano comic was first published by Dundee-based DC Thomson in July 1938.

Robert Henshilwood, head of books for Keys, described the Beano as the “archetypal kids’ comic”, adding: “It is very rare to see a copy of the first ever Beano annual, especially in such good condition.”

Related articles

Most Read

Corrie McKeague’s mum says new information suggests he didn’t climb into bin and is NOT in landfill

Nicola Urquhart, left, with her son Corrie McKeague. Picture: MCKEAGUE FAMILY

Police appeal for help to trace missing 16-year-old girl from Lowestoft

Chloe Lewis was last seen on the morning of August 28. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

‘Want to see my white bits?’ Norfolk agency sparks fury with ‘outrageous sexist‘ advert

Jark Norfolk sent the sexist advert to its entire client database. Photo:Archant

Cupboards raided, food eaten and a toilet left unflushed: Houseboat break-ins lead to dramatic arrest

Hadrian Smith, whose houseboat was broken into by a burglar on August 29. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Traders oppose ‘heartbreaking’ proposal to move town market

Yarmouth market. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Norwich man, 23, arrested suspected of causing death by dangerous driving and fleeing scene of fatal crash

Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich City merchandise store to move to new location

Man admits biting part of victim’s ear off in kebab shop in Norwich’s Prince of Wales Road

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

‘Want to see my white bits?’ Norfolk agency sparks fury with ‘outrageous sexist‘ advert

Jark Norfolk sent the sexist advert to its entire client database. Photo:Archant

Rare Beano sells at auction for twice the estimated price

Keys head of books Robert Henshilwood with the 1940 Beano Annual. Pictures: Andy Newman

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast