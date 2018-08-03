Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Be Active Together day in Wisbech

03 August, 2018 - 10:21
Table tennis is one of the activities on offer Picture: Archant

Table tennis is one of the activities on offer Picture: Archant

Archant

A free one-day sports event aimed at bringing people together and strengthening the local community is being held in Wisbech in September.

Team sports, health checks and tasty Lithuanian cuisine are just some of the things which will on offer at Be Active Together, taking place at the Queen Mary Centre on Queen’s Road on Saturday, September 15.

People are being invited to join the fun-packed taster session, which is being held from 10am to 1pm.

Be Active Together is the first in a programme of events being organised as part of Fenland District Council’s new Active Fenland Community Cohesion project.

It has been set up to use the power of sport to develop social integration, increase participation in healthy physical activity and also create a mutual sense of belonging in the community.

The government-funded project is being rolled-out with support from Norwich-based social landlord Clarion Housing, key charity services and partner providers.

At the Be Active Together event there will be basketball and table tennis games provided by Active Fenland and health MOTs and lifestyle advice from Everyone Health.

Care Network Cambridgeshire’s Healthy Fenland Community Development team will also be on hand on the day providing free practical advice - and an opportunity to apply for a grant - to help people who want to set up and run new community groups and schemes.

And there will also be food on offer at the event from the Lithuanian restaurant Pasimatymas.

Mark Buckton, Fenland District Council’s cabinet member responsible for sports development, said: “Sport has a unique way of bringing people together and breaking down barriers, strengthening social ties and promoting equality and respect.

“By harnessing its power and holding engagement events like Be Active Together, we can help to challenge negative stereotypes, boost cohesion in our communities and increase opportunities for all.”

For more information contact Pearl Charalambos, sport and physical activity coordinator at Fenland District Council on 01354 654321 or email: pcharalambos@fenland.gov.uk.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Essex dog nabs cameo role in Norfolk play

Maisie the dog at Sheringham Little Theatre rehearsals with owners Tricia Allan and Tim Wardley. Pictures: Richard Batson

Where would you put a giant decorated lighthouse?

The lighthouse will be auctioned for charity. Picture: SUPPLIED BY GARY DICKENSON

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast