Be Active Together day in Wisbech

A free one-day sports event aimed at bringing people together and strengthening the local community is being held in Wisbech in September.

Team sports, health checks and tasty Lithuanian cuisine are just some of the things which will on offer at Be Active Together, taking place at the Queen Mary Centre on Queen’s Road on Saturday, September 15.

People are being invited to join the fun-packed taster session, which is being held from 10am to 1pm.

Be Active Together is the first in a programme of events being organised as part of Fenland District Council’s new Active Fenland Community Cohesion project.

It has been set up to use the power of sport to develop social integration, increase participation in healthy physical activity and also create a mutual sense of belonging in the community.

The government-funded project is being rolled-out with support from Norwich-based social landlord Clarion Housing, key charity services and partner providers.

At the Be Active Together event there will be basketball and table tennis games provided by Active Fenland and health MOTs and lifestyle advice from Everyone Health.

Care Network Cambridgeshire’s Healthy Fenland Community Development team will also be on hand on the day providing free practical advice - and an opportunity to apply for a grant - to help people who want to set up and run new community groups and schemes.

And there will also be food on offer at the event from the Lithuanian restaurant Pasimatymas.

Mark Buckton, Fenland District Council’s cabinet member responsible for sports development, said: “Sport has a unique way of bringing people together and breaking down barriers, strengthening social ties and promoting equality and respect.

“By harnessing its power and holding engagement events like Be Active Together, we can help to challenge negative stereotypes, boost cohesion in our communities and increase opportunities for all.”

For more information contact Pearl Charalambos, sport and physical activity coordinator at Fenland District Council on 01354 654321 or email: pcharalambos@fenland.gov.uk.