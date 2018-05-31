Video

BBC political thriller part-filmed in Norfolk to hit the screens this weekend

The BBC’s new political drama Bodyguard, parts of which were filmed in Norfolk, is about to hit the small screen.

The show’s cast - which includes Richard Madden from Game of Thrones and Keeley Hawes from Line of Duty, spent six days at the Mid-Norfolk Railway in Dereham earlier this year as part of the film shoot.

The production also brought more than 100 crew members and extras to the town, providing a boost to business and hotels.

The first episode in the six-part series will air on BBC1 on Sunday (August 26) at 9pm.

The show tells the fictional story of a war veteran, David Budd, played by Madden, now working as a specialist protection officer for the Royalty and Specialist Protection Branch of London’s Metropolitan Police Service.

He is assigned to be the bodyguard to the home secretary, Julia Montague, a controversial politician intent on pushing a new counterterrorism bill through Parliament which would give the security service enhanced surveillance powers.

Her political ambitions make her a high-profile target.

Dedicated to his job but concealing deep resentment of politicians following his traumas in Helmand, David’s divided loyalties might make him Julia’s greatest threat.

