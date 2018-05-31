Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

BBC political thriller part-filmed in Norfolk to hit the screens this weekend

PUBLISHED: 14:44 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:44 25 August 2018

Bodyguard - David Budd (RICHARD MADDEN), Julia Montague (KEELEY HAWES) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Des Willie

Bodyguard - David Budd (RICHARD MADDEN), Julia Montague (KEELEY HAWES) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Des Willie

WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editorial use for the purpose of publicising the relevant BBC programme, personnel or activity during the Publicity Period which ends three review weeks following the date of transmission and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial, prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required.

The BBC’s new political drama Bodyguard, parts of which were filmed in Norfolk, is about to hit the small screen.

Bodyguard - David Budd (RICHARD MADDEN) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Sophie MutevelianBodyguard - David Budd (RICHARD MADDEN) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Sophie Mutevelian

The show’s cast - which includes Richard Madden from Game of Thrones and Keeley Hawes from Line of Duty, spent six days at the Mid-Norfolk Railway in Dereham earlier this year as part of the film shoot.

The production also brought more than 100 crew members and extras to the town, providing a boost to business and hotels.

The first episode in the six-part series will air on BBC1 on Sunday (August 26) at 9pm.

MORE: New BBC thriller Bodyguard features sections filmed in Norfolk: what other TV shows have been filmed here?

The show tells the fictional story of a war veteran, David Budd, played by Madden, now working as a specialist protection officer for the Royalty and Specialist Protection Branch of London’s Metropolitan Police Service.

He is assigned to be the bodyguard to the home secretary, Julia Montague, a controversial politician intent on pushing a new counterterrorism bill through Parliament which would give the security service enhanced surveillance powers.

Her political ambitions make her a high-profile target.

Dedicated to his job but concealing deep resentment of politicians following his traumas in Helmand, David’s divided loyalties might make him Julia’s greatest threat.

-Are you planning to tune into Bodyguard? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Death unexplained as man’s body found in Norfolk river

Police tape close to where the man's body was recovered in Thetford. Pic: Simon Parkin.

13-year-old hit by vehicle on busy road suffers life-changing injuries

The teenager was seriously injured in Millennium Way by the Aldi store Picture: Anthony Carroll

Driver arrested after police pursuit ends in crash which closed Norwich road

Police at the scene of a crash in Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Video: How is landlord getting away with these conditions at £900-a-month city flats?

Abigail Nicholson and Daniel Moxon, in the corridor by the front door of their flat in St Faith's Lane which has had water pouring down walls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s newest nightclub Popworld following £500k investment

Popworld Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Death unexplained as man’s body found in Norfolk river

Police tape close to where the man's body was recovered in Thetford. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Controversial plans for waste plant on banks of River Wensum given go-ahead at appeal

Atlas Works in Lenwade. Photo: Google Maps

Fire at commercial building in Brandon

Video: Daniel Farke insists Norwich City must take their punishment after 3-0 Leeds United loss

Mateusz Klich fired Leeds in front at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-0 Championship defeat against Leeds United

Onel Hernandez tries to lead the charge against Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast