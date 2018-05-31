Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

New BBC series that fuelled Channing Tatum rumours in Norfolk is released

PUBLISHED: 08:46 11 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:40 11 August 2018

Channing Tatum star in Columbia Pictures'

Channing Tatum star in Columbia Pictures' "White House Down". The actor was rumoured to be in Dereham during the filming of the BBC series Bodyguard. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY.

© 2013 Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. All Rights Reserved. **ALL IMAGES ARE PROPERTY OF SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC. F

The trailer for an eagerly anticipated BBC drama, which fuelled Hollwood A-lister rumours in Dereham, has been released.

Dereham Railway Station where Channing Tatum was rumoured to be filming for the BBC series Bodyguard. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY.. Photo: Paul HewittDereham Railway Station where Channing Tatum was rumoured to be filming for the BBC series Bodyguard. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY.. Photo: Paul Hewitt

When scenes for the new series called Bodyguard were filmed in Norfolk, rumours were quick to escalate on social media that actor Channing Tatum was shooting in the mid-Norfolk market town.

The misinformation circulated online that the actor, who is known for films such as the Step Up series and Magic Mike, was in Dereham to film a remake of movie The Bodyguard - which he had been previously linked with to star in with pop icon Rihanna.

The Dear John heartthrob, who is used to the glamour of Beverley Hills, is not included on the cast list for the BBC production. Instead the series, from the creators of Line of Duty, stars Richard Madden (who played Robb Stark in Game of Thrones) and Keeley Hawes.

In February earlier this year, scenes were filmed at Dereham Railway Station and the production crew also had a base at Dereham Town Football Club’s ground at Aldiss Park.

The trailer teases that the series is “coming soon”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Housebuilder Persimmon sees 13% rise in profits

Housebuilder Persimmon has released its half year results. Picture: Getty Images

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast