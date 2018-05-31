Video

New BBC series that fuelled Channing Tatum rumours in Norfolk is released

Channing Tatum star in Columbia Pictures' "White House Down". The actor was rumoured to be in Dereham during the filming of the BBC series Bodyguard. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY. © 2013 Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. All Rights Reserved. **ALL IMAGES ARE PROPERTY OF SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC. F

The trailer for an eagerly anticipated BBC drama, which fuelled Hollwood A-lister rumours in Dereham, has been released.

Dereham Railway Station where Channing Tatum was rumoured to be filming for the BBC series Bodyguard. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY.. Photo: Paul Hewitt Dereham Railway Station where Channing Tatum was rumoured to be filming for the BBC series Bodyguard. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY.. Photo: Paul Hewitt

When scenes for the new series called Bodyguard were filmed in Norfolk, rumours were quick to escalate on social media that actor Channing Tatum was shooting in the mid-Norfolk market town.

The misinformation circulated online that the actor, who is known for films such as the Step Up series and Magic Mike, was in Dereham to film a remake of movie The Bodyguard - which he had been previously linked with to star in with pop icon Rihanna.

The Dear John heartthrob, who is used to the glamour of Beverley Hills, is not included on the cast list for the BBC production. Instead the series, from the creators of Line of Duty, stars Richard Madden (who played Robb Stark in Game of Thrones) and Keeley Hawes.

In February earlier this year, scenes were filmed at Dereham Railway Station and the production crew also had a base at Dereham Town Football Club’s ground at Aldiss Park.

The trailer teases that the series is “coming soon”.