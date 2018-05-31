Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

BBC Antiques Road Trip is coming to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 15:29 19 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:03 20 August 2018

BBC Antiques Road Trip filmed at Norwich Fleamarket in St Andrews Hall, Norwich, in 2014. Photo: Steve Adams

BBC Antiques Road Trip filmed at Norwich Fleamarket in St Andrews Hall, Norwich, in 2014. Photo: Steve Adams

An antiques shop in West Norfolk will be visited by experts from the BBC One show Antiques Road Trip.

On Sunday, August 26, television antiques expert Natasha Raskin and her crew will be scouring for Norfolk treasure at The Warehouse Antiques & Collectables in Setchey, near King’s Lynn.

Derek Clark, director at The Warehouse Antiques, said: “We are all very excited to have Natasha and her crew dropping into to see us in August and I think she will be suitably impressed with our set up here of 15,000 square feet of antique heaven with over 100 dealers units to choose from.

“I think she will definitely find a unusual antique or even two for the show.”

The programme involves antiques experts setting off on a road trip around the UK searching for treasures and competing to make the most money at auction. All profits from the series go to Children in Need.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: This is when you can see the Red Arrows over Norwich

The Red Arrows at the Great Yarmouth Airshow. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Friend of James Maddison punched man he thought wasn’t showing midfielder respect, court hears

Former Norwich City midfielder James Maddison. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast