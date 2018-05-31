BBC Antiques Road Trip is coming to Norfolk

BBC Antiques Road Trip filmed at Norwich Fleamarket in St Andrews Hall, Norwich, in 2014. Photo: Steve Adams

An antiques shop in West Norfolk will be visited by experts from the BBC One show Antiques Road Trip.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Sunday, August 26, television antiques expert Natasha Raskin and her crew will be scouring for Norfolk treasure at The Warehouse Antiques & Collectables in Setchey, near King’s Lynn.

Derek Clark, director at The Warehouse Antiques, said: “We are all very excited to have Natasha and her crew dropping into to see us in August and I think she will be suitably impressed with our set up here of 15,000 square feet of antique heaven with over 100 dealers units to choose from.

“I think she will definitely find a unusual antique or even two for the show.”

The programme involves antiques experts setting off on a road trip around the UK searching for treasures and competing to make the most money at auction. All profits from the series go to Children in Need.