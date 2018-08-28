Search

Dog sitting business remembers the canines from World War One

PUBLISHED: 15:34 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:45 05 November 2018

Barking Mad is inviting people to remember the dogs involved in World War One. Picture: Barking Mad

A dog sitting company is celebrating the role that canines played in World War One this Remembrance Day.

Barking Mad, Norwich, has been working this year to champion the benefits of dog companionship.

In World War One, canines played a variety of roles including sentry dogs, casualty dogs and messengers. It has also been highlighted how companionship provided comfort for soldiers at war.

The company has been working with Dogs for Good to sponsor an assistance dog in training named Prince.

Helen Tyler, of Barking Mad South Norwich, said: “Barking Mad is a huge advocate of remembering the special dogs in our lives, founding the UK’s first annual Dog Remembrance Month with events such as memory walks and coffee mornings.”

A Facebook support group for those who have loved and lost a beloved pet has also been created.

The Dog Bereavement and Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Group has more than 1,100 members who can talk openly about the grief of losing a pet.

