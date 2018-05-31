Search

Window cleaner’s obstacle course efforts put a shine on the lives of youngsters battling serious illness

PUBLISHED: 11:05 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:14 10 August 2018

Bacton Window Cleaner Ady Willett (left) poses for a photo after taking part in the 5km Colour Run Obstacle Rush at Aintree racecourse. Photo: Submitted

A north Norfolk window cleaner has helped add a bit of sparkle to the lives of seriously ill children, by taking part in a 5km race while being pelted with paint.

Bacton Window Cleaner Ady Willett handing over a £1,030 cheque to Make-A-Wish regional fundraising manager Shaun Campbell after taking part in the 5km Colour Run Obstacle Rush. Photo: SubmittedBacton Window Cleaner Ady Willett handing over a £1,030 cheque to Make-A-Wish regional fundraising manager Shaun Campbell after taking part in the 5km Colour Run Obstacle Rush. Photo: Submitted

Ady Willett, from Bacton, signed up for the annual Colour Run Obstacle Rush, held at Aintree racecourse, and, with the help of his wife Lynn, left notes for his customers asking for their support.

Mr Willett, who covers an area stretching from Bacton to Cromer, completed his challenge with his daughter Danielle, raising £1,030 for the children’s charity Make-A-Wish, which, since being founded in 1986, has supported 12,000 youngsters living with critical illnesses.

Thanking his customers for their generosity, Mr Willett said: “We thought that this was a great way to raise some money for such a worthy charity whilst having a lot of fun.”

For more information about Make-A-Wish, or to make a donation, visit www.make-a-wish.org.uk or phone 01276 405070.

