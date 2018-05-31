Search

Baby seagull is recovering well after walking stick attack

PUBLISHED: 14:28 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:32 13 August 2018

The bird is recovering after being attacked by a man with a walking stick in Great Yarmouth Picture: Wild Touch Wildlife Centre

A baby gull which suffered a broken wing and leg when it was attacked by a man with a walking stick in Great Yarmouth is making a good recovery.

The baby bird suffered the injuries when it was attacked by a man in King Street last month.

At the time of the incident an eyewitness described seeing a man stalk the baby bird before smashing it with walking stick.

Afterwards the young gull was taken to Wild Touch Wildlife Centre, where it is now said to be making a good recovery.

David Carr, the founder of the centre who has been caring for the bird, said: “He’s doing particularly well, the broken wing has healed quite nicely.” Adding that the bird’s leg was taking longer to heal Mr Carr said the centre was ‘playing by ear’ when it came to deciding when to release the bird back into the wild.

