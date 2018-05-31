Search

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

PUBLISHED: 07:49 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:39 21 August 2018

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

An iPad containing photos of three-year-old girl who died after she was thrown from an inflatable at Gorleston has been stolen.

Ava-May Littleboy from Somersham in Suffolk died at the James Padget University Hospital on July 1 following a tragic accident involving an inflatable trampoline on Gorleston beach.

The iPad containing pictures of her was stolen from her grandmother’s car last week.

Chloe Littleboy, Ava-May’s mother said she hoped the iPad would be returned.

Speaking on BBC Radio Norfolk Ms Littleboy said: “I hope they see the pictures that are on there and realise that the little girl in those pictures is no longer here and that the family want that iPad back.

“Even if they just drop it on the doorstep, nothing will be done, we just want that iPad back.”

Ms Littleboy said the white iPad had a crack in the bottom left corner and a creamy-white case.

