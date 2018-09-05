Duo cycles more than 1,000 miles in just SIX DAYS to raise thousands for local charity

Cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats, (left to right) Nigel Arnold, 60, of Aylsham, and brother-in-law Steve Williams, 49, of Wymondham completed the journey in less than week to raise money for Autism Anglia. Picture: NIGEL ARNOLD Archant

A determined duo from Norfolk have completed a gruelling 1,000 mile cycling challenge in just six days, all to raise money for a local charity.

Cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats, Nigel Arnold, 60, of Aylsham, and brother-in-law Steve Williams, 49, of Wymondham completed the journey in less than week.

And in doing so, they have managed to raise more than £2,000 for Autism Anglia - well over their original £1,550 target.

The money raised will go towards vital funds to help purchase new equipment for the charity, where Mr Arnold works as an art tutor in Dereham.

The challenge saw the pair cycle up to 160 miles per day, which is roughly the distance from Norwich to Dover in Kent.

“We were exhausted after,” Mr Arnold said. “We were spent when we finished, that’s for sure.

“Because we wanted to keep off the main roads, we took a lot of back routes. But we did not realise how rough some of them would be and this made the riding a lot harder.”

The duo also had to compete against varying weather from hail stones to strong winds.

Mr Arnold added: “We were burning around 11,000 to 12,000 calories a day, was up and on the road from around 5.30 to 5.45am till 7pm or 8pm at night.”

He went on to praise the support of his wife, Marion, and their friend Dawn Crasser, who joined them during the ride.

Both men are keen athletes and came up with the idea to do the fundraiser only three months ago.

“We are really pleased we have managed to raise the amount we have.

“We would like to thank everyone who donated and supported us.

“At times it was very tough but we kept each other going.”

Autism Anglia aims to enhance the lives of people affected by autism across East Anglia. Its vision is to create an accepting society where people affected by autism are supported, able to access opportunities and fulfil their potential.

To continuing supporting Mr Arnold and Mr Williams you can donate via their Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nigel-arnold2. The page will remain open until this Sunday, September 9.

