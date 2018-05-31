Search

Disruption to Attleborough roads and rail caused by fire in same container as chemical leak

PUBLISHED: 14:04 06 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:18 07 August 2018

A container fire on the Norse site in Attleborough closed the road and train line.

A container fire on the Norse site in Attleborough closed the road and train line. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

A small fire which took place in the same container as a chemical spill lead to the closure of a road in Attleborough, as well as severely disrupting rail services through the town, it has been confirmed.

A container fire on the Norse site in Attleborough closed the road and train line. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018A container fire on the Norse site in Attleborough closed the road and train line. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

A small fire which took place in the same container as a chemical spill lead to the closure of a road in Attleborough, as well as severely disrupting rail services through the town, it has been confirmed.

A spokesman from the Norfolk County Council said: “The incident on August 1 occurred after an electrical fault sparked a small fire inside a container. A small amount of pine disinfectant had also leaked out of a container, but as the crews did not know what it was, they had to exercise caution.

The incident occured on Norso facility’s site beside Attleborough train station.

Station road in Attleborough was closed at the junctions of Connaught Road and Maurice Gaymer Road from just after 3pm for around two hours, and trains did not stop at the station.

Four fire service pumps from Thetford, Wymondham, Attleborough and King’s Lynn North were in attendance and the public was asked to avoid the area.

