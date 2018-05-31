A mum’s small town yard sale grew to 60 households

A community yard sale spanning 35 roads is coming to a town on Monday.

More than 60 households have registered to take part in the first-time free event in Attleborough.

It is organised by Attleborough mum Kate Pennington, who works for Norfolk disability charity NANSA.

The 35-year-old said: “It was originally a discussion on Facebook saying how we should all do a sale at the same time.

“Next thing I know there’s 60 houses involved! It’s already given me ideas for how to improve it next year, maybe doing it for charity.”

A free draw for every household registered on the Facebook page Attleborough Bank Holiday Yard Sale will have a prize provided by Abbeygate Cars of a full car valet.

Sellers can place their unwanted items on their driveways between 10.30am and 1.30pm and buyers can view the locations on a map on display at Abbeygate Cars.