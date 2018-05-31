Search

Assisted living centre to throw open its gates for garden fete

PUBLISHED: 13:02 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:11 23 August 2018

The gardens at Thornage Hall. Picture: Katja Bainbridge

The gardens at Thornage Hall. Picture: Katja Bainbridge

Archant

Live music, cooking demonstrations, birds of prey and storytelling will all be part of a garden fete at a north Norfolk assisted living centre.

Thornage Hall near Holt will host the event on Sunday, September 2, which will also feature food stalls, traditional fete games, and a farm and garden walk.

Edward Hare, Thornage Hall chairman, said he was keen to share the work of the organisation with the community.

He said: “I am delighted to be opening the doors here at Thornage, sharing our work and our values with the wider community.

“We believe that every individual has unique skills, we all have something to give and we all have something to learn.”

Thornage Hall provides supported living, learning and working for adults with learning disabilities.

Money raised through the fete, which runs from 11.30am to 4pm, will go towards equipment for a new activities room.

Video: GCSE results 2018: List of Norfolk and Waveney results

GCSE results day. Hellesdon High School. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Greater costs and competition could push Norwich restaurant out of business

Ying-Kit Ngai, owner/manager of Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich. He and his parents, with whom he runs the Chinese restaurant, are looking to sell the business. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Carriageway repair works will close road for four days

Feltwell Road, Southery, will be closed for four days next month for carraigeway resurfacing. PHOTO: Google Maps

'It's another amenity down the plug hole' - Customers upset as gym closes unexpectedly

At the opening of the new Vinnie's Gym in Attleborough in 2016. From left, former NCFC captain Russell Martin, gym owner John Vincent, paralympian Danny Nobbs and others. Photo submitted

Norfolk man jailed after being caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes

Cigarettes were hidden in wooden containers coated in bitumen. PIC: HM Revenue and Customs.

'Hopefully we can replicate that atmosphere' – Fit-again Lewis ready for another battle with Leeds

Jamal Lewis in action during City's 2-0 win over Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

