Assisted living centre to throw open its gates for garden fete

The gardens at Thornage Hall. Picture: Katja Bainbridge Archant

Live music, cooking demonstrations, birds of prey and storytelling will all be part of a garden fete at a north Norfolk assisted living centre.

Thornage Hall near Holt will host the event on Sunday, September 2, which will also feature food stalls, traditional fete games, and a farm and garden walk.

Edward Hare, Thornage Hall chairman, said he was keen to share the work of the organisation with the community.

He said: “I am delighted to be opening the doors here at Thornage, sharing our work and our values with the wider community.

“We believe that every individual has unique skills, we all have something to give and we all have something to learn.”

Thornage Hall provides supported living, learning and working for adults with learning disabilities.

Money raised through the fete, which runs from 11.30am to 4pm, will go towards equipment for a new activities room.