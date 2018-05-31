ASCO employees cycle from Great Yarmouth to Aberdeen for charity

ASCO employees cycled from Great Yarmouth to Aberdeen to raise money for charity. Picture: ASCO Archant

Staff from one of Great Yarmouth’s biggest employers got on their bikes to raise money for worthy causes.

Six employees from ASCO, who ... the oil and gas industry supply chain, pedalled from the company’s Great Yamouth base to its headquarters in Dyce, Aberdeen, over the course of two days.

Relay-cycling 200 miles each, the colleagues rode a cumulative 668 miles to raise funds for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) and the Friends of Anchor charity based at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

After a gruelling effort totalling 49 hours and 47 minutes, ASCO contract manager Stephen Mundie said: “We had a lot of ups and downs; some of the guys got hit by torrential rain coming up the coast and we had some really tough hills.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have raised so much money for both of these causes, and we’re so grateful to everyone who supported us and donated.”

The team have so far generated £4,500 - to be split equally between the two charities - and hope to reach their £5,000 target with further donations. SCAA will put their share of the money towards the purchase of a second helicopter, which the ASCO team hopes will be located in Aberdeen.

Scottish politicians have been arguing the case to bring an additional life-saving machine to the region, while those who have benefitted from the service in the past have also backed the idea.