Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

ASCO employees cycle from Great Yarmouth to Aberdeen for charity

PUBLISHED: 10:45 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:59 10 August 2018

ASCO employees cycled from Great Yarmouth to Aberdeen to raise money for charity. Picture: ASCO

ASCO employees cycled from Great Yarmouth to Aberdeen to raise money for charity. Picture: ASCO

Archant

Staff from one of Great Yarmouth’s biggest employers got on their bikes to raise money for worthy causes.

ASCO employees cycled from Great Yarmouth to Aberdeen to raise money for charity. Picture: ASCOASCO employees cycled from Great Yarmouth to Aberdeen to raise money for charity. Picture: ASCO

Six employees from ASCO, who ... the oil and gas industry supply chain, pedalled from the company’s Great Yamouth base to its headquarters in Dyce, Aberdeen, over the course of two days.

Relay-cycling 200 miles each, the colleagues rode a cumulative 668 miles to raise funds for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) and the Friends of Anchor charity based at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

After a gruelling effort totalling 49 hours and 47 minutes, ASCO contract manager Stephen Mundie said: “We had a lot of ups and downs; some of the guys got hit by torrential rain coming up the coast and we had some really tough hills.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have raised so much money for both of these causes, and we’re so grateful to everyone who supported us and donated.”

The team have so far generated £4,500 - to be split equally between the two charities - and hope to reach their £5,000 target with further donations. SCAA will put their share of the money towards the purchase of a second helicopter, which the ASCO team hopes will be located in Aberdeen.

Scottish politicians have been arguing the case to bring an additional life-saving machine to the region, while those who have benefitted from the service in the past have also backed the idea.

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Housebuilder Persimmon sees 13% rise in profits

Housebuilder Persimmon has released its half year results. Picture: Getty Images

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast