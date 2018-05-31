Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich band “top of the shops” at the Co-op

PUBLISHED: 16:52 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:02 24 August 2018

Carol Nicholls, Justin Brand and Mike Lee of The Red Ant Band

Carol Nicholls, Justin Brand and Mike Lee of The Red Ant Band

Red Ant Band

A Norwich-based band will have its song “My Baby’s Got a Hold on Me” played in around 2,500 Co-op stores across the UK. This comes after The Red Ant Band were selected as the new artist of the week by the retailer.

Guitarist and joint-songwriter, Mike Lee, described the news as “overwhelming”.

He said: “There is  nothing quite like hearing your own songs sandwiched between your musical heroes such as Bob Dylan, The Beatles or The Eagles. It is an amazing feeling.”

The country-rock  outfit was formed four years ago by Mike and Justin Brand and has now been joined by singer Carol Nicholls.

Sam Winter, area manager for the Co-op said: “What better than to celebrate music which has been written and recorded just around the corner. I am confident the track will prove to be top of the shops.”

You can listen to the band at https://soundcloud.com/redantband

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Video: Police presence stepped up at McDonald’s restaurant to tackle anti-social behaviour

McDonald's restaurant, Gillingham near Beccles. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s newest nightclub Popworld following £500k investment

Popworld Credit: Ella Wilkinson

‘Immoral’ plans for 148 homes submitted to Norfolk council

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk man jailed after being caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes

Cigarettes were hidden in wooden containers coated in bitumen. PIC: HM Revenue and Customs.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Police presence stepped up at McDonald’s restaurant to tackle anti-social behaviour

McDonald's restaurant, Gillingham near Beccles. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Norwich drivers to face diversions because of A47 Postwick bridge work

Resurfacing work on one of the bridges at Postwick will mean diversions for drivers. Picture: Mike Page

Beach goers warned that taking pebbles away is illegal

Sheringham beach celebrates Norfolk Day Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: 7 brilliant walks to try in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Bugh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast