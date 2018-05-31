Norwich band “top of the shops” at the Co-op

Carol Nicholls, Justin Brand and Mike Lee of The Red Ant Band Red Ant Band

A Norwich-based band will have its song “My Baby’s Got a Hold on Me” played in around 2,500 Co-op stores across the UK. This comes after The Red Ant Band were selected as the new artist of the week by the retailer.

Guitarist and joint-songwriter, Mike Lee, described the news as “overwhelming”.

He said: “There is nothing quite like hearing your own songs sandwiched between your musical heroes such as Bob Dylan, The Beatles or The Eagles. It is an amazing feeling.”

The country-rock outfit was formed four years ago by Mike and Justin Brand and has now been joined by singer Carol Nicholls.

Sam Winter, area manager for the Co-op said: “What better than to celebrate music which has been written and recorded just around the corner. I am confident the track will prove to be top of the shops.”

You can listen to the band at https://soundcloud.com/redantband