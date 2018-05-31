Video

Coffee shop and Australian brunch spot to open new Norwich site

Artel's Coffee Shop has crowdfunded �10,000 to open a second shop in the city centre. Pictured are directors Nicole Mitchell and Kieran Harper. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

A coffee shop, brunch spot and creative space has crowdfunded £10,000 to help it open a second city centre site.

Artel, which opened on Wensum Street in Norwich three years ago and is one of the country’s smallest coffee shops, launched the campaign at the start of July.

And on August 1, when it closed, they had raised a remarkable £10,005 from 96 supporters - including £3,000 on the first day.

Directors Kieran Harper, 23, and Nicole Mitchell, 25, will soon open the second base at 67 London Street, with two floors for customers to eat and drink and the Artel Studio on another, where Miss Mitchell will offer graphic design services and provide a platform to local artists.

They said friends, family, regular customers and members of the community had helped the crowdfunder inch towards its goal.

Mr Harper, who opened Artel aged just 20, said it had helped involve people in their new venture, and showcase what they’ll have on offer.

“I think that with a nice café or space like this it really feels like it belongs to you,” he said, “and the fact that people were able to help out and contribute to helping the place open will help them feel a real ownership of the place.”

Miss Mitchell said they feel like Artel “is part of the community”.

The menu will include Australian inspired brunch - while they didn’t want to reveal too much, they said it would be “light and fresh” and wasn’t intended “to fill people up, but to set them up for the day”.

Most things in the coffee shop - which will seat roughly 60 people, compared to just six at its Wensum Street site - will be available to buy, including stools they have designed and some fittings and decorations.

“We want this to be a one-stop shop,” he said, “whether that’s people seeing something they like and buying it from here, or a new business coming in and wanting to work on design.”

Of the £10,005, £2,155 will fund the rewards that incentivised people to donate - such as a reusable Artel coffee cup for a £20 donation or a limited art print for a £30 pledge.

An opening date is yet to be confirmed.

The unit was previously home to Pandora’s Kitchen, which closed in early 2017, and 67 London Street, which closed in December.