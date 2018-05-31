Artists show case their talents in Shipdham

A scene from the Shipdham Art Show. Picture: JAMES SHELLEY. Archant

Shipdham Arts and Crafts Group held their art exhibition in the WI Hall at the weekend.

Doors opened at 10am on Saturday and Sunday to a showcase of the artistic talents of the group’s members.

Helen Jeckells, who was displaying her own sewing and art work skills, reported a steady stream of visitors on each day.

There was an excellent variety of paintings on displays from landscapes, nature and still lifes all by members of the group.

Judy Corps had a table displaying her patchwork and embroidery with some beautiful covers, one of which took 12 months to complete. There was even a table with handmade cover diary’s among other interesting things.

The group meets on Mondays from 10am-12.30pm in the WI Hall. Anyone interested in joining can pop along.