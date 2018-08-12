Video

Visitors get hands-on with military heritage at Norfolk Tank Museum’s Armourfest

It’s a chance for children and adults a like to get up close with military vehicles and machinery and learn a bit of history.

And the popular Armourfest does not disappoint as visitors gathered on Saturday to take in the sites and sounds at the Norfolk Tank Museum in Forncett St Peter, near Long Stratton.

Army jeeps and ambulances, weapons from allied and enemy Second World War countries and living history groups are all on show at the annual two-day event.

The highlights were of course the tanks; the museum’s British Army Saladin tank and the visiting Sherman tank which featured in the Brad Pitt film Fury.

Museum director Stephen MacHaye said things have been busy since the museum appeared on Guy Martin’s documentary last year to help create a copy of a First World War tank.

The tank, Deborah Mk IV WW1, proved popular attraction.

Speaking on Saturday, museum director Stephen MacHaye said: “It is just awesome. We have already beat the numbers for last year and we are only on the first day.

“It has just gone mad. Since having the Guy Martin tank it has made a massive difference.

“We’ve had people from Nottingham, Birmingham and Kent who have come here.”

He added: “I think with it being the centenary year since the end of the First World War it is very much in people’s memories at the moment.

“I don’t think there is many people who has not been affected by the First World War with a relative.”

Visitors queued to have a go in a BV as it took on the challenging tank track and got to experience the bumpy conditions.

And those with military vehicles were able to have a go in the arena to take on the tank track

There were shooting displays, military equipment, archery and stalls selling military merchandise.

Debbie Wright travelled from Felixstowe with her partner Simon Rose and his sons Noah and Max.

“It is very interactive and the children can touch and play with things,” she said.

“We have been up here before but this is the first Amourfest we’ve been too.

“It makes it more real for them seeing things like this and now just reading books of watching films. It’s good for both children and adults.”

Armourfest is open Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 6pm.

Tickets for adults are £10 and children under 12 accompanied by and an adult are £5.

Under 5s are free.

For more information visit the Norfolk Tank Museum website.

