Appeal for raffle prizes and donations ahead of NNUH fundraiser

An appeal is in place for raffle prizes, donations and local business sponsership ahead of a charity night raising funds for Norwich and Norfolk University Hospital’s cancer outpatients unit.

The Weybourne Day Unit is an outpatient department which gives treatments such as chemotherapy, blood transfusions, stem cell harvesting along with others.

Owen Richards, the event organiser, said: “In 2015 my brother, Glen Lock, was diagnosed with cancer and he was treated in The Weybourne Day Unit.

“He passed away in 2016, but before he did, he raised around £2,500 for the charity which got them some comfier chairs.”

There are 14 reclining chairs where patients receive their treatment, one visitor can accompany each patient and refreshments are provided throughout the day with a light lunch is served to patients between 12pm - 2 pm.

The fundraising event will take place at the Crown Public House in Costessey on September 29 with entry costing £2.

For more information or to donate a raffle prize contact Mr Richards on 07795412463 or email odrichards@gmail.com