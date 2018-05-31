This cat desperately needs a home after being at a rescue centre for nearly 100 days

Cookie is a shy young cat who is repeatedly overlooked by people coming to adopt an animal.

Among the animals at the RSPCA East Norfolk that most need your help this week is Cookie.

She has been looking for a home for over 100 days and desperately needs a family to call her own.

Do you think you could bring an end to her months of waiting? Call the RSPCA rehoming line on 07867 972870.

Mr. Understood also needs a home. He’s described as a sweetheart, who first arrived at the vets scared and with a horrendous wound in his neck. The wound has almost healed and he is now ready for a loving home of his own.

Aggie and Meggie are both young cats that would like to be rehomed together but the RSPCA may have to separate them to make sure homes are found for them. They have been at the rescue centre for weeks now and they are still waiting. They are both young cats at around one to two years of age. The RSPCA hope they will be lucky this week.

Gracie is very pretty and a sweet girl, she would prefer an adult home where she can grow in confidence and know that she is safe and loved.

Raider is a sweet and friendly grey and white young male, he came to the RSPCA in a terrible state after trying to look after himself. He is now so much better and has put on weight nicely and will continue to thrive in a loving home.

Albie is lovely he would prefer a home as the only cat as he much prefers his own company and that of people.

Mork and Mindy are described as very sweet. The RSPCA say that Mork can be a little aloof until he gets to know you and Mindy is his bodyguard and confidence. She is very confident and so loving and affectionate. They have been at the rescue centre for months waiting for the right home to come along. They are long haired so will need brushing often and lots of care. They would need a secure garden or one with a catio would be lovely.

Nancy is a one-eyed elderly cat at almost 18 years of age. She is very affectionate and would like a nice cosy home with a nice warm lap.

Kentish is a sweet ginger and white male, he is around six to eight years of age and came to the RSPCA after he was found collapsed in the hot weather. He has recently had a dental and is feeling so much better, now and all he needs is a loving home.

All of the RSPCA’s cats, dogs and rabbits are vet checked, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and up to date with flea and worming treatments.

There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, and if the kitten is too young to be neutered a full cost neutering voucher is supplied.

If you would like more information or to see other animals available for adoption then please visit the local RSPCA’s website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk or call their rehoming line on 07867 972870.

