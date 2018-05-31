Anger at revelation road signs cost £750,000 to replace when A12 became A47

News that work to replace signs to read A47 on the old A12 between Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth cost almost £750,000 was met with a mixed reaction on Facebook.

The work, which saw 42 signs replaced and 146 stickers on other signs requiring the change, cost £746,345.50 in total.

According to the Highways Agency, that included £637,510 for the cost of manufacturing and installing all the signs which were installed, modified or replaced and the cost of traffic management and labour costs required.

According to councillors, the work was undertaken to help improve the standing of Lowestoft on the road network by bringing a trunk road right to the town.

However, commenting on Facebook, Paul Meen said: “So rather than try and get the A12 retrunked and on the strategic road network which would’ve probably cost less as no signs to change they thought it’d be better to do this and waste a load of money in the process which will probably have achieved very little.”

Gareth Cork said: “Far too many households paying their council tax in good faith, only to see it wasted.”

Russell Driver added: “I understand the reasons behind in changing it from the A12 to A47 but £750,000 is a obscene amount of money.

“Someone needs explain in detail where the money went and how they came to their decisions, because at the end of the day it’s tax and council tax payers’ money”

Not all agreed that it was not money well spent. Dale Tatnell said: “How many of you still call the A14 the A45? That was reclassified too. Sometimes money needs to be spent to generate a focus to obtain government funding.

“The A47 is the principle route into Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft. However, time will tell.”

Explaining the decision to redesignate the old A12, Highways England said: “As the A12 south of Lowestoft to the A14 does not form part of the strategic road network, the view was that by re-designating the A12 between Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft as the A47, it would give the route greater prominence and stimulate much-needed growth in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft and better reflect the A47’s nature as a continuous corridor.”