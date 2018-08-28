Could you go up against a panel of business angels to win £10,000 for your business start up?
PUBLISHED: 08:40 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:41 31 August 2018
Norfolk Enterprise Festival has created Angels Den to show the vibrancy of the region’s vibrant entrepreneur economy.
Hannah Smith, who works for New Anglia said: “The idea can be one you have always had, a start-up, expansion or desire to start exporting.
“It’s a great opportunity not only to practice pitching ideas but there are also great prizes to be won.”
The competition, sponsored by Anglia Capital, Grant Thornton and Mills & Reeve, gives local businesses the chance to pitch their innovative ideas.
Ms Smith said: “Presentation skills are going to be key, the event is held at a festival meaning they will need a show.
“Make sure you really show your character in the one minute video submission.”
To enter, your business should be under three years old, based in Norfolk and be registered as a limited liability company.
The deadline for applications is September 9 and you can apply here.