Could you go up against a panel of business angels to win £10,000 for your business start up?

Norfolk Enterprise Festival has created Angels Den to show the vibrancy of the region’s vibrant entrepreneur economy.

Hannah Smith, who works for New Anglia said: “The idea can be one you have always had, a start-up, expansion or desire to start exporting.

“It’s a great opportunity not only to practice pitching ideas but there are also great prizes to be won.”

The competition, sponsored by Anglia Capital, Grant Thornton and Mills & Reeve, gives local businesses the chance to pitch their innovative ideas.

Ms Smith said: “Presentation skills are going to be key, the event is held at a festival meaning they will need a show.

“Make sure you really show your character in the one minute video submission.”

To enter, your business should be under three years old, based in Norfolk and be registered as a limited liability company.

The deadline for applications is September 9 and you can apply here.