Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

WATCH: Man dances through town dressed as Wee Willie Winkie

PUBLISHED: 12:41 26 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:41 26 August 2018

Andreas Yiasimi dressed as Wee Willie WInkie to raise awareness of Seal and Shore Watch. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Andreas Yiasimi dressed as Wee Willie WInkie to raise awareness of Seal and Shore Watch. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Archant

Town and district councillor for Cromer, Andreas Yiasimi, has danced through the streets of his town dressed in a nightgown.

Mr Yiasmi donned a nightdress and cap and took on the character of nursery rhyme character Wee Willie Winkie to raise awareness and money for Seal and Shore Watch, a group set up last year to help protect seals and other marine birds and wildlife.

Carrying a candleholder, he knocked on several shop windows asking if the people inside were awake, before prancing down to the pier, where he cavorted in front of an open-air performance by shanty band the Blakeney Old Wild Rovers.

Mr Yiasimi said: “Some people didn’t know about (Seal and Shore Watch) and we’ve created awareness today.

“Wildlife along the coast is very important and we’ve got to look after our animals.

“I just have a very small part to add to it.”

The group aims to become a registered charity and set up a field hospital for rescued seals.

Most Read

‘Extremist tried to behead me in Norfolk prison’

The scars on David Sutton's neck 14 months after the attack. Photo: David Sutton

Video: Major search operation under way for two missing fishermen off Norfolk coast

Lifeboats from Goleston and Caister were dispatched around 8pm after a cruise ship found three men in a life raft in the North Sea. PHOTO: RNLI

Video: Search for missing fishermen off Norfolk coast continues

The three men rescued from the liferaft Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

Where to watch the East Coast Truckers convoy and why it matters to people

East Coast Truckers convoy through Yarmouth.

Video: Watch: The moment three fishermen are rescued by a cruise liner off the Norfolk coast

Passengers watch the rescue Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Watch: The moment three fishermen are rescued by a cruise liner off the Norfolk coast

Passengers watch the rescue Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

Norwich care home which was shut could reopen to cope with rising dementia need

A visualisation of how Mountfield Care Home could look following the revamp. Pic: NorseCare.

Former school and acres of farmland set to be sold as Norfolk County Council grapples with £95m budget gap

The Elm Road Centre in Thetford. Pic: Archant.

Video: Watch: Could this be what Castle Mall’s new £2m ten-pin bowling centre looks like?

Ten-pin bowling is coming to Castle Mall PHOTO: Thinkstock

Updated: Death unexplained as man’s body found in Norfolk river

Police tape close to where the man's body was recovered in Thetford. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast