Video

WATCH: Man dances through town dressed as Wee Willie Winkie

Andreas Yiasimi dressed as Wee Willie WInkie to raise awareness of Seal and Shore Watch. Picture: STUART ANDERSON Archant

Town and district councillor for Cromer, Andreas Yiasimi, has danced through the streets of his town dressed in a nightgown.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Yiasmi donned a nightdress and cap and took on the character of nursery rhyme character Wee Willie Winkie to raise awareness and money for Seal and Shore Watch, a group set up last year to help protect seals and other marine birds and wildlife.

Carrying a candleholder, he knocked on several shop windows asking if the people inside were awake, before prancing down to the pier, where he cavorted in front of an open-air performance by shanty band the Blakeney Old Wild Rovers.

Mr Yiasimi said: “Some people didn’t know about (Seal and Shore Watch) and we’ve created awareness today.

“Wildlife along the coast is very important and we’ve got to look after our animals.

“I just have a very small part to add to it.”

The group aims to become a registered charity and set up a field hospital for rescued seals.