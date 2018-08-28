Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Eight-year-old girl raises more than £500 by cycling 50 miles

PUBLISHED: 09:46 01 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:46 01 September 2018

Lovisa arriving at Shelter's HQ in Norwich, Picture: Jamie Yates

Lovisa arriving at Shelter's HQ in Norwich, Picture: Jamie Yates

Archant

A young girl and her father cycled over two days from Great Blakenham to the charity’s HQ in Norwich.

Lovisa and her father, Jamie Yates set off on Wednesday August 29 and did the journey over two days.

Mr Yates said: “Lovisa was inspired by her friend who did a sponsored walk for charity, she’s a keen cycler and decided she wanted to do a bike ride to help homeless people.

“We found shelter online and went to go see them to find out more about what they do, we couldn’t believe how much work they do for homeless people and people who have problems with housing.”

Shelter is a UK based charity that raises money for underfunded housing associations and raise awareness of homelessness and peoples appalling housing conditions.

Lovisa on the road. Picture: Jamie YatesLovisa on the road. Picture: Jamie Yates

Lovisa Yates said: “I wanted to raise money for homeless people because I feel so lucky to have a nice home.

“Shelter helped me along the way and gave me so much support while I did my bike ride.”

By the end of day one, the Yates’ had made their way to Madgetts Cycles in Diss before continuing their journey to Norwich the Next Day.

Mr Yates Said: “We had an original target of £200, she’s chuffed that she has passed that and carried on going.

Lovisa's 50 mile route. Picture: Google MapsLovisa's 50 mile route. Picture: Google Maps

“We’re thinking about maybe doing another one next year along the coast, but we’ll see.”

Lovisa’s total currently sit’s at £556.25 with a donation from the Netherlands.

She also recieved a golden key from Shelter for her fundraising and was welcomed at the Norwich HQ by staff and volunteers.

Mr Yates said: ”She’s wearing her key constantly and she’s so proud of it, she’s going to keep it on her school jumper when she’s back in September.”

Lovisa entering Norwich. Picture: Jamie YatesLovisa entering Norwich. Picture: Jamie Yates

Lovisa has raised money on Virgin money giving.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Owner’s anger after rare car damaged ‘beyond repair’ by falling fence

Mr Raby with his vehicle at his home in Bacton. Photo: James Raby

Video: ‘Holy Grail’ classic bike and car collection including Vincent Black Shadow up for auction

East Anglian Motor Auctions. Two Austin Healey Sprites which are for sale. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ambulance service boss resigns amid ‘tremendous pressure’

The ambulance control room in Hellesdon. Chief Executive Robert Morton. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Ambulance trust chief executive resigns

The ambulance control room in Hellesdon. Chief Executive Robert Morton. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Sky make late announcement that Norwich and Ipswich fans will be able to watch derby live

Norwich City are back in action at Portman Road on Sunday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: ‘Holy Grail’ classic bike and car collection including Vincent Black Shadow up for auction

East Anglian Motor Auctions. Two Austin Healey Sprites which are for sale. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ambulance service boss resigns amid ‘tremendous pressure’

The ambulance control room in Hellesdon. Chief Executive Robert Morton. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Choking risks at failing Cromer care home given ‘inadequate’ CQC rating

Highfield Residential Care Home, on St Mary's Road, Cromer, has been rated inadequate in its latest CQC inspection. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Lowestoft street drinkers have alcohol taken off them by police

Police dealt with street drinkers. Picture: Archant

11-year-old model wins competition, three years after beating leukaemia

Brogan Didwell, 11, who has won the Grand Supreme model title. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast