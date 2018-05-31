Lifeboat launched to help inflatable boat with persons on board

Cromer RNLI was called out to assist an inflatable boat in difficulties off Overstrand. Picture: Chris Gill Archant

The Cromer inshore lifeboat was launched to help an inflatable boat with persons on board that had got into difficulties off Overstrand.

An RNLI spokesman said: “We were asked to launch the inshore lifeboat at 4.41pm on Wednesday, August 15.

“A request had come in from the Coastguard to reports of an inflatable in difficulties off Overstrand.

“Once the crew had been paged, the George and Muriel, Cromer’s D class inshore lifeboat, was launched.

“Weather conditions were fine with the breeze from the west-south west running at two to three knots; visibility was good and the sea state was flat.

“The crew were soon on scene just along the beach near to Overstrand. It was then established that the persons on board were fine and they were escorted to shore and given a few words of advice. By 5.30pm the inshore lifeboat had returned to its station, was washed down, refuelled and made ready for its next launch.”