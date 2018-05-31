Search

Dog days are over - but they will be back!

PUBLISHED: 16:33 27 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:33 27 August 2018

All About Dogs event at Norfolk Showground. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

All About Dogs event at Norfolk Showground. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

It was all about man’s best friend this weekend as thousands of dog owners and their four-legged friends turned out to enjoy a day dedicated to all things canine.

All About Dogs event at Norfolk Showground. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Despite a wet start to the two-day event, the second day of this year’s All About Dogs attracted a record number of visitors, leading organisers to hail it a record breaking year and confirm they would be back in 2019.

Returning to the Norfolk Showground for an eighth time, the popular event saw dogs of all breeds, shapes and sizes accompany their owners to the showground to do a spot of shopping, meet other pups and take part in competitions.

Amongst the visitors at the event on Sunday was Claire Beeton, from Barnham, attending the day with her four dogs.

She said: “I’ve been here quite a few years. The fact that you can bring your dog and it’s not a problem is great. It’s socialisation for the dogs too.”

All About Dogs event at Norfolk Showground. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Jean and Bob Emery, at the event with their fox terrier Buddy, said: “It is a good to have a look around, it helps to get [Buddy] integrated with other dogs.”

Valerie Whitehead, from the Norfolk Broads Dog Training Club, which was inviting dog owners to take the Kennel Club good citizen test, said: “We have been very busy and we have had no end of different types of dogs. Yesterday was a bit rainy but today has been super busy.”

Mathew Upson, the director of Aztec which organises All About Dogs, said the weekend had gone “brilliantly”, adding: “We have been so lucky with the weather today. We have done the show for seven years and yesterday was one of the worst for weather. It was terrible but the amount of people that came out was brilliant, even in the rain people where still enjoying the day.

“Today has been a record day, it’s going really well and people are loving it, even the dogs look like they’re smiling - it’s almost like they have waited for this all year.

“We do six shows across the country each year and Norfolk is our favourite.”

Dog days are over - but they will be back!

All About Dogs event at Norfolk Showground. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

