
‘Hangry’ Aldi customer gets apology from supermarket after finding just one cheese curl in crisp packet

PUBLISHED: 09:35 11 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:25 14 August 2018

Mark Murray was shocked to find just one cheese curl in his packet of crisps. Photo: Mark Murray.



Archant

An Aldi customer was left “hungry and angry” after finding just one cheese curl inside his packet of crisps.

Mark Murray bought a 99p multipack of Cheese Curls from Aldi in Lowestoft when doing the weekly shop.

However when the 26-year-old forklift driver from Beccles went to enjoy the cheesy treat on Tuesday lunchtime he noticed something was wrong.

He said: “I felt it was literally like a bag of air and I could feel a lump in the corner of the packet.”

Sensing the potential for comedy gold Mr Murray asked his girlfriend Carla Pipe to film him opening the crisps.

Mark Murray was shocked to find just one cheese curl in his packet of crisps. Image courtesy of Mark Murray.

In the video, which has since been viewed more than 700,000 times on Facebook and Twitter, he opens the packet and tips a solitary curl onto the table.

Mr Murray said: “I was shocked that it even came off the production line but being a joker myself I immediately found the funny side of it.

“I think many people have stories that they can relate to this, so they find the funny side too - we hit over 200,000 views in the space of two days.”

Mr Murray is revelling in his new-found fame.

He added: “My friends and work colleagues are all joking and calling me a local celebrity because of how quickly it erupted – I personally like the attention.

“At the time I was ‘hangry’, hungry and angry, but it was a multipack of 10 so was easily resolved.

“Now I see how popular it has become I hold no grudges.

“Aldi did offer me a return with my receipt but it would have cost me more than 99p in travel.”

While Mr Murray passed on the offer of a refund he did worry the supermarket could be making a crafty hint about the size of his waistline.

He added: “If you think I need to shed weight just tell me instead of these subtle hints.”

Aldi is currently investigating the mystery behind the lone curl.

A spokesman for the supermarket said: “We have apologised to Mr Murray for any inconvenience caused and have raised this with our supplier.”

