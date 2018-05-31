Search

Cinema goers could be allowed to take alcohol into Vue screens in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:36 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:36 17 August 2018

Archant

Vue Cinema on Golden Ball Street in Norwich has applied to allow its customers to drink alcohol inside the auditoriums in an application that will be considered next week.

Norwich City Council’s licensing sub-committee will hear the application next Thursday to vary conditions at the cinema to allow alcohol to be consumed outside the bar area.

It would be subject to conditions including: “Regular checks throughout cinema opening will be made of screens by members of staff wearing visual aids, which permit them to see customers in the dark.

“During these checks, specific attention will be paid to persons who may be consuming alcohol to ensure they are doing so in a responsible manner, and that no person under the age of 18 is being supplied with alcohol.”

The cinema hopes to have the change take effect as soon as possible.

