Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Air ambulance called to Yaxham to assist man in his fifties

PUBLISHED: 16:39 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:39 05 September 2018

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Yaxham on Monday to assist a man in his fifties. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Yaxham on Monday to assist a man in his fifties. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2016

The air ambulance was called to Yaxham, near Dereham on Monday to assist a man in his fifties.

Anglia One was called to help the EEAST team after the man had suffered a medical emergency and pilots Martin Polding and Rob Geave landed the helicopter on a field close to the scene.

Doctor Pam Chrispin and critical care paramedic Rod Wells sedated the patient and administered general anaesthetic.

The patient was then carried by air to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

The best and worst McDonald’s in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor

Swaffham McDonalds. Photo: Google Images

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: 15 places to visit for free in Norfolk during Heritage Open Days

Horsey Windmill Credit: Malcom Bulb/newzulu.com

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

WATCH: Our Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show LIVE – including Russell Martin interview

The latest edition of our weekly Norwich City fanzine, The PinkUn Show, debates the latest Canaries action, their derby point and what's on the horizon.

City robber jailed for 10 years after targeting teenage cashier with water pistol

Ryan Smith has been jailed for a 10 year extended sentence after his 13th robbery in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Disruption expected as date for major road resurfacing is set

A146, Norwich Road. Photo: Google.

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast