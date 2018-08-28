Air ambulance called to Yaxham to assist man in his fifties

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Yaxham on Monday to assist a man in his fifties.

The air ambulance was called to Yaxham, near Dereham on Monday to assist a man in his fifties.

Anglia One was called to help the EEAST team after the man had suffered a medical emergency and pilots Martin Polding and Rob Geave landed the helicopter on a field close to the scene.

Doctor Pam Chrispin and critical care paramedic Rod Wells sedated the patient and administered general anaesthetic.

The patient was then carried by air to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.