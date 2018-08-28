Person taken to hospital via air ambulance after medical emergency
PUBLISHED: 15:07 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:07 30 August 2018
Archant Norfolk
Emergency services are attended a medical emergency in Southwold.
An air ambulance, a fire crew, and police are at an address at Trinity Street, Southwold.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “An ambulance, rapid response vehicle, community first responder, an ambulance officer and East Anglian Air Ambulance have been called to an address at Trinity Street, Southwold responding to a medical emergency.
“One person has now been transported to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by air ambulance.”
Police and the fire service are on scene helping with traffic management, with the fire crew in attendance from Southwold.