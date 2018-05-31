Search

Baby ‘in stable condition’ taken by air ambulance to hospital

PUBLISHED: 11:12 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:20 29 August 2018

The air ambulance on Sheringham beach. Photograph: Jen Thorsen

The air ambulance on Sheringham beach. Photograph: Jen Thorsen

A baby in a “stable” condition was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance’s Anglia One helicopter landed on Sheringham’s East Beach at about 1pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

People at the scene reported that a police car and ambulance had also been seen heading towards the seafront.

The ambulance was parked near Dave’s Fish and Chip Restaurant in Co-operative Street, nearby businesses said.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “An ambulance, two rapid response vehicles, an ambulance officer and the air ambulance were called to an incident in Co-operative Street, Sheringham following reports of an infant with a serious medical condition. The infant was transported to hospital by air ambulance.”

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “We were called to Co-operative Street in Sheringham at about 12.40pm following a medical incident involving a baby. “The infant was taken to hospital in a stable condition.”

Baby 'in stable condition' taken by air ambulance to hospital

