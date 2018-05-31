Air ambulance lands on beach at Sheringham after ‘medical incident’ reported

East Anglian Air Ambulance helicopter Anglia One. Photo: EAAA EAAA

An air ambulance landed on the beach at Sheringham after it was called to a medical incident.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance’s Anglia One helicopter landed on the town’s East Beach at just before 1pm today.

A spokesman for the charity confirmed that the helicopter had been called to reports of a medical incident at 12.47pm, but said there were no further details available at this time.

People at the scene reported that a police car and ambulance had also been seen heading towards the sea front.

More to follow.