Air ambulance lands on beach at Sheringham after ‘medical incident’ reported
PUBLISHED: 14:17 27 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:21 27 August 2018
EAAA
An air ambulance landed on the beach at Sheringham after it was called to a medical incident.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance’s Anglia One helicopter landed on the town’s East Beach at just before 1pm today.
A spokesman for the charity confirmed that the helicopter had been called to reports of a medical incident at 12.47pm, but said there were no further details available at this time.
People at the scene reported that a police car and ambulance had also been seen heading towards the sea front.
More to follow.
Comments have been disabled on this article.