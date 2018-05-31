Air ambulance rushes to seafront after man collapses on pier

An Air Ambulance landed by Britannia Pier Picture @ScottSkring Archant

Emergency services have been called to Great Yarmouth seafront after a man is believed to have fallen ill on Britannia Pier.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to Great Yarmouth seafront after a man fell ill.

The police, ambulance service air ambulance and Coastguard volunteers attended the incident in the Britannia Pier area on Saturday afternoon.

The Coastguard volunteers and police helped to cordon off an area on the beach so the air ambulance could land, however it was not needed to take the man to hospital as a normal ambulance took him away.

A statement from the Gorleston Coastguard Team said they were tasked by Humber Coastguard control room to an unwell person on Yarmouth Beach.

The statement added: “The team were tasked to create and man a helicopter landing site for the arrival of the air ambulance.

“After further assessments it was decided that the casualty would be more comfortable being transported by land ambulance. Also in attendance were Norfolk Constabulary. We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”