Air ambulance and fire crews called to reports of a man with his head stuck in a bike
PUBLISHED: 17:42 03 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:42 03 November 2018
Archant
A report a man had his head stuck in a bike sparked an emergency response in Diss.
The incident, which happened at around 5pm, saw an air ambulance land opposite the Mere, one fire crew attend from Diss, with police and the ambulance service also in attendance to the incident on Mere Street.
On arrival, it was discovered the man was not stuck as thought and it is believed he had simply fallen off his bike.