Air ambulance and fire crews called to reports of a man with his head stuck in a bike

PUBLISHED: 17:42 03 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:42 03 November 2018

Emergency services were on the scene on Mere Street in Diss. Picture: Conor Matchett

Emergency services were on the scene on Mere Street in Diss. Picture: Conor Matchett

A report a man had his head stuck in a bike sparked an emergency response in Diss.

The incident, which happened at around 5pm, saw an air ambulance land opposite the Mere, one fire crew attend from Diss, with police and the ambulance service also in attendance to the incident on Mere Street.

On arrival, it was discovered the man was not stuck as thought and it is believed he had simply fallen off his bike.

