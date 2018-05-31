Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Age Concern to host Big Weekend charity event in September

PUBLISHED: 13:17 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:17 17 August 2018

Age Concern Swaffham and District's James Dean and Barbara Lock. Picture: Ian Burt

Age Concern Swaffham and District's James Dean and Barbara Lock. Picture: Ian Burt

A Swaffham based charity which aims to provide entertainment and activities for older people is hosting a Big Weekend event in September.

Age Concern will host the event called Age Concern Swaffham’s Big Weekend on Saturday September 29 and Sunday September 30 to raise funds for the charity.

A concert by a Russian international pianist, organist and presenter Olga Stone will take place on the Saturday at 7.30pm in St Peter & St Paul Church.

On the Sunday at 3pm in the Swaffham Assembly Rooms, Olga’s husband Ian is presenting an amusing talk titled ‘From Lord Nelson to me – how to escape polar bears’.

Tickets are available from the box office at Ceres Bookshop, at Just Hair or from James Dean on 01760 720756.

A double ticket for both events costs £15, otherwise the concert costs £11 and the talk £6. Tickets can also be purchased on the door.

Most Read

Serious crash on Norwich roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ava-May Littleboy’s mother appeals for stolen iPad containing pictures of her daughter to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston.

Train cancellations for commuters in Norfolk

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast