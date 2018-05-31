Age Concern to host Big Weekend charity event in September

Age Concern Swaffham and District's James Dean and Barbara Lock. Picture: Ian Burt

A Swaffham based charity which aims to provide entertainment and activities for older people is hosting a Big Weekend event in September.

Age Concern will host the event called Age Concern Swaffham’s Big Weekend on Saturday September 29 and Sunday September 30 to raise funds for the charity.

A concert by a Russian international pianist, organist and presenter Olga Stone will take place on the Saturday at 7.30pm in St Peter & St Paul Church.

On the Sunday at 3pm in the Swaffham Assembly Rooms, Olga’s husband Ian is presenting an amusing talk titled ‘From Lord Nelson to me – how to escape polar bears’.

Tickets are available from the box office at Ceres Bookshop, at Just Hair or from James Dean on 01760 720756.

A double ticket for both events costs £15, otherwise the concert costs £11 and the talk £6. Tickets can also be purchased on the door.